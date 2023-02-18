First look poster of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released

Thiruvananthapuram: The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ was unveiled on social media by noted Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. The Malayalam film is directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner of East Coast Communications. The film revolves around the unexpected events that happens in the life of a thief named ‘Mathappan’.

The film is penned by KV Anil. Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays the lead role in the film. Anusree and Bengali actress Moksha plays the female leads. Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, Mala Parvathy and many other renowned actors are also playing lead roles in the film.

Ranjin Raj has composed music for the lyrics written by Santhosh Varma. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Rajeev Kovilakam. Sound design is done by Sachin Sudhakaran and costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan.