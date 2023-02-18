In Uttarakhand, a woman commits suicide for her husband insists on raising stray dogs

After a disagreement with her husband about bringing a stray dog home, a 21-year-old lady took her own life in the Bajpur area on Friday. The woman’s husband Suraj Saini lives in Balli, a police outpost in Bannakheda, had brought home a helpless dog puppy on Wednesday. There were numerous conflicts between the pair since the wife, Urmila opposed keeping the dog.

She wouldn’t let go of the puppy, so she hanged herself in her room on Friday. Dinesh, the deceased’s brother, has reported five members from her husband’s side of the family to the police on charges of murder for dowry.

Dinesh claimed that his sister Urmila had wed Suraj around a year and a half prior, and that their parents had given Suraj Rs 20,000 in cash in addition to presents. The in-laws are said to have started tormenting Urmila after the wedding because they wanted a Bullet bike as dowry.

The Bajpur police station SHO Praveen Singh Koshyari responded to a request for comment from this newspaper by saying, ‘The dog conflict can be an angle, but the police are also examining the dowry murder case. Authorities have taken some people into custody and are conducting thorough investigations.’ According to SSI Vikram Singh Dhami, the deceased was transported to Kashipur for a post-mortem.