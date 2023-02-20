India’s moon lander Chandrayaan-3 passes crucial tests

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Sunday that the moon lander for India’s Chandrayaan-3 third lunar mission has recently undergone the EMI-EMC (Electro-Magnetic Interference/ Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) test satisfactorily.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander passed a satisfactory EMI/EMC test from January 31 to February 2 at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, informed ISRO.

To ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the anticipated electromagnetic levels, the EMI-EMC test is carried out for satellite missions.

This test marks a significant turning point in the development of the satellites.

The Propulsion module, Landing module, and Rover module are the three main modules that make up the interplanetary Chandrayaan-3 project. ISRO informed that, due to the complexity of the mission, radio-frequency (RF) communication links must be established between the modules.

Antenna polarisation of all RF systems, standalone auto compatibility testing for the orbital and powered descent mission phases, and Lander and Rover compatibility tests for the post landing mission phase were all ensured during the Chandrayaan-3 lander EMI/EC test.

The Indian space agency added that the systems’ performance was acceptable.