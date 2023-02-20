Nursing student in Kozhikode gangraped by friends after giving alcohol against her will

Two friends gang-raped an Ernakulam-based nursing student in Kozhikode. According to the lawsuit, the victim was given alcohol against her will and then subjected to sexual abuse.

On Saturday night in Kozhikode, the incident took place.

According to the complaint, the couple, who were friends with the girl, invited her to the residence they were renting in a building close to Mini Bypass. She was forced to drink alcohol by the accused, who were drunk. They raped her after making sure she was intoxicated.

One of the accused is an Ernakulam student, and the other is from Kozhikode.

The following morning, when she came to consciousness, she realised the accused had left the scene. She made a call to a buddy before escaping from there.

As college administrators saw the student was emotionally upset, they scheduled a counselling session, during which the incident was revealed.

Upon quick notification of her family, the complainant and her parents arrived at the Kasaba police station where they made the statement.

The Kasaba Police filed a FIR and began an inquiry into the complaint under the direction of Inspector N Prajeesh.

Police have all the accused’s information and have seen the pair’s CCTV footage, so they are confident they will find them shortly.