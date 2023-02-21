In Gurugram, a student in class 11 accuses her father and brother of sexual assault.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl in Gurugram was allegedly sexually raped by her father and brother.

The class 11 student told her administrator and instructors about the alleged assault, and they then escorted her to the police station.

The youngster reported that her father and sibling had sexually molested her to the principal and instructors of her school. The police reported on Monday that they allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anybody about it.

According to them, a police report or FIR was filed at the neighbourhood police station under the POCSO Act after nearly four hours of counselling and interrogating the girl.

‘We are checking the facts and taking appropriate legal action,’ said the officer.