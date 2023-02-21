On a flight from Chennai to Delhi, a student is accused of touching the emergency exit.

According to the police, an engineering student has been detained for allegedly touching an emergency door on a flight to Delhi.

The suspected engineering student, as per the the police, was travelling on Saturday from Chennai to Delhi.

The authorities say, the defendant touched the emergency exit throughout the flight.

The flight crew stopped him after noticing this and informed the captain, who decided to inform the authorities about the occurrence.

The accused, however, said he had merely touched the emergency door’s handle and hadn’t intended to open it.

The police says, the accused has received a notice that legal action is being conducted against him.

Notwithstanding the fact that he has not yet been detained, he must appear in court.