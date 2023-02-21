Putin: ‘Western elites want to be done with us once and for all’

At his state of the nation speech on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to ‘systematically’ continue Moscow’s onslaught in Ukraine.

Before the first anniversary of the military operation, Putin declared, ‘Step by step, we will deliberately and methodically solve the aims that face us.’

He added that the West was ‘entirely to blame’ for the tensions rising in Ukraine. Putin informed Russia’s top officials and political elites, ‘The blame for igniting the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims… belongs fully with Western elites.’

‘A local war is being attempted to become a global conflict by the West, and ‘we will reply in a suitable way.’ We are discussing the existence of our nation’ Said he.

A day after US President Joe Biden’s closely guarded visit to Kyiv, Putin made his comments. Ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the US President offered Ukraine $500 million in new armaments and ‘unwavering’ American assistance.