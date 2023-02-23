Report: Punjab AAP Legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta is detained in a case involving bribery.

Amit Rattan Kotfatta, an AAP MLA from Punjab’s Bathinda Rural seat, has been detained by the Vigilance Bureau in connection with a bribery case, a top official announced on Thursday.

The lawmaker was detained a few days after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau detained Rashim Garg, who was his suspected close aide.

According to a senior bureau officer, Kotfatta has been taken into custody.

The MLA was taken into custody after being taken from Rajpura on Wednesday night, according to the officer.

The official stated that he will appear in court on Thursday to request his remand.

Rashim Garg was detained on February 16 as a result of a complaint made by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda. The complaint claimed that the accused demanded a bribe of 5 lakh rupees in exchange for releasing a government grant worth 25 lakh rupees.

A squad from the Vigilance Office in Bathinda found Garg in possession of Rs. 4 lakh in cash.

Kotfatta had previously denied any connection to Garg. He had charged that the opposition groups were attempting to discredit Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party administration.