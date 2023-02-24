Explosion at cold storage facility in Meerut, UP, results in 5 deaths and numerous injuries

On Friday, a compressor explosion at a cold storage facility in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, killed five workers there. It’s believed that several workers are trapped underneath the unit’s roof. Because to the pressure of the blast and the shock of the explosion, the lender fell.

According to the authorities, all 25 employees who were on the property at the time of the explosion have been safely evacuated. The official mentioned five fatalities and said that other workers were injured severely.

The NDRF troops were conducting search and rescue operations at the scene, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police, who claimed that the situation was under control.

Pictures received by India Today showed employees being pulled from the debris and wreckage surrounding the cold storage unit’s perimeter. Locals hurried to aid the construction site workers.

Authorities have arrived at the spot, which is inside the Daurala police station area’s purview.