New research suggests that lung function development can improve in children if air pollution is reduced

According to recent study, children’s lung development can improve if air pollution is minimised and the proportion of children with pulmonary impairments declines.

With research showing that every organ in the body can be impacted by pollution and the World Health Organization highlighting how children’s developing organs and nervous systems are more vulnerable to long-term damage as a result, the effect of air pollution on health has remained a topic of concern in recent years.

After the passing of nine-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah in the UK in 2020—the first individual whose death certificate identified air pollution as the cause of death—the topic gained attention.

Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, Ella’s mother, is now a well-known advocate for clean air and is pushing for legislation that would make breathing clean air a fundamental human right.

In the past, scientists had discovered that children between the ages of six and 15 can experience negative effects from even modest levels of air pollution on the development of their lungs. The current study did note that cleaning the air could result in improvements.