Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell slams the team for their performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy

Greg Chappell, a former captain of Australia, criticised the team for their performance against India in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy match, claiming that they “ought to play to their strength.” The Australian legend also referred to the decision to bench bowler Scott Boland from the second Test in Delhi as a mistake in an article for the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘To have a chance of winning this series, Australia needed to play to their strengths. Our strength is not in spin bowling. Success in India does not come from selecting spinners only for the sake of it. We had to choose our finest bowlers, have faith in their ability to do their jobs, and support that with sane batting that was founded on reasonable ideas,’ Chappell wrote.

The former India coach compared Australian team’s performance after the first two Tests as punching themselves in the mouth.

‘It was Mike Tyson who said in the lead-up to a fight with Evander Holyfield: Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. My concern after watching the first two Tests is that the Australian team punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled,’ Chappell wrote.