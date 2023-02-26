Indian Air Force contingent comprising 110 Air Warriors lands in UAE for taking part in Exercise Desert Flag VIII

110 Air Warriors from the Indian Air Force arrived at the Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates in preparation for Exercise Desert Flag VIII. The Indian Air Force is represented by two C-17 Globemaster III strategic heavy-lifters and five Tejas Light Combat aircraft.

Air Forces from all of the participating nations will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of fighter jet engagements during Exercise Desert Flag VIII and learn from one another’s best practises.

India’s indigenously created and developed Tejas fighter is participating in an international exercise for the first time ever. Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral Air Exercise that will have the participation of Air Forces from UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, the Republic of Korea and the USA. The exercise is to be held between 27th February and March 13.

India’s Tejas Aircraft is indigenously designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a government-run aerospace and defence firm.