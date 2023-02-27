BJP candidate in important Pune elections facing charges for poll code violation

Hemant Rasane, the BJP candidate in the byelection for the Kasba assembly seat in Maharashtra’s Pune district, is accused by the police of breaking the model code of conduct, an official said on Monday.

On Sunday, byelections were held for the Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats as a result of the passing of the BJP legislators Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively.

Mr. Rasane was spotted wearing a neckwear with his party’s logo at the polling place. He voted at Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya in the Kasba neighbourhood of Pune.

Rupali Thombare, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reported Rasane to the police for allegedly violating the model code of behaviour and requested that something be done about it.

According to a representative of the Vishrambaug police station, Rasane was also the subject of a complaint from the assistant returning officer for the bypoll, which led to the registration of a case against him.

The official stated that a case investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Rasane ran for the Kasba seat against Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, who was backed by the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena’s Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).