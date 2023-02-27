MLA from Akhilesh Yadav’s party arrested for attempting to murder guy in UP

Ataur Rehman, a Samajwadi Party lawmaker, and three other people have been named in a FIR for allegedly attempting to murder a man in Bareilly’s Bahedi neighbourhood.

They said that Mr. Rehman, the SP Legislator from Bahedi, beat Anis Ahmed and Aasim Khan on Sunday in his office at Jafari crossing along with Rafiq Ahmed, Rahees Ahmed, and Aasim.

Anis Ahmed filed a complaint, and as a result, DIG Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia filed a FIR against the four under Indian Criminal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) and other pertinent provisions.

According to the complaint, the MLA summoned the victims to his office to settle a land dispute with a different party. However, the police official claimed that Khan and he were beaten there and that when they managed to flee, a fire was started at them.

Mr. Rehman said that, both parties came to his office on their own and left when a settlement could not be reached.

‘The allegations of beating are false,’ he continued.

Authorities stated that a thorough investigation is ongoing.