Exit polls suggest that BJP will lead in Nagaland and Tripura while there will be a close race for Meghalaya

Elections for three Indian states’ assemblies were held on Monday in the nation’s northeast (February 27). The exit polls started early on Monday, while Tripura had already ended voting on February 16, hours after Meghalaya and Nagaland had finished their voting.

Exit polls have so far shown that Meghalaya would be closely contested while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its allies will likely win two states.

In the assembly of all three states, there are 60 members available, but a majority of 31 seats must be obtained. Early on Monday, 59 constituencies in each of the two states of Meghalaya and Nagaland held elections.

However, one seat in Meghalaya was adjourned due to the death of a candidate while no poll was held for one seat in Nagaland as there was only one candidate.

According to recent data from the Election Commission, the turnout in both states was over 80 per cent with Meghalaya at 81.57 per cent and Nagaland at 85.90 per. Meanwhile, Tripura recorded nearly 87.6 per cent in the one-day assembly elections when it held the polls nearly two weeks ago.

In Meghalaya, the polling took place across 3,419 stations and 2,291 in Nagaland.