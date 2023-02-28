SpaceX launch to the International Space Station called off minutes before launch

Minutes before launch, a SpaceX mission to the International Space Station was cancelled due to issues with ground systems, according to officials.

The lift-off of the Falcon 9 rocket from Florida had to be postponed due to a technical issue, according to NASA and Elon Musk’s private rocket business. The issue involved the flow of the ignition fluid used to help start the spacecraft’s engines.

Two American astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut, and a crewmate from the United Arab Emirates were all scheduled to travel to the International Space Station on the ‘Crew 6’ SpaceX mission.

At 1:45 am, the SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission was scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Up until about two and a half minutes before blastoff, the countdown appeared to be moving smoothly. NASA then announced on its live webcast that the SpaceX launch is being postponed.

The first back-up launch opportunity has been set for Tuesday early morning, although neither NASA nor SpaceX has revealed what time the launch will be carried out again. ‘Scrubbed’ launches are pretty common when a human crew is involved due to the highly complex nature of the launch.