Indian Railways to operate special trains to this state: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate Holi special trains to Bihar. The decision was taken considering the heavy rush of passengers during the Holi festival.These special trains will commute to Bihar from stations like Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro Chittaranjan, and Madhupur in Jharkhand.

Full list:

Train number 08127/08128 — Shalimar- Jayanagar- Shalimar Holi special — will run from Shalimar to Jaynagar on March 6. It will leave for Shalimar from Jaynagar on March 7. The bookings for this special train have started.

On March 6 the train will leave at 2:50 pm to reach Jaynagar station. The special train will leave for Santragachi via Kharagpur and reach Tatanagar at 6:35 pm, Muri at 11:35 pm, Bokaro at 10:35 am and Chandrapur at 11:28 pm. Through stations like Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sakri, and Madhubani, it will reach Jaynagar at 11.25 pm. On March 7 at 7.30 p.m., this train will depart from Jaynagar. It will arrive in Dhanbad at 5.55 am and depart from Chandrapura at 7:05 p.m. It will reach Shalimar at 4 p.m.

On March 4 and 10, Train No. 09817/09818 Kota-Danapur-Kota Holi Special Train will depart from Kota Station at 09:50 and arrive at Danapur Station at 08:45. Danapur-Kota special train number 09818 will leave Danapur station at 11:30 PM and arrive at Kota station at Noon.