Assembly Poll 2023: BJP crosses majority mark in Tripura

Agartala: Ruling BJP has crossed majority mark in Tripura. BJP is leading on 32 seats. TIPRA Motha is ahead on 10 seats. The Congress-CPM alliance is leading in 17 seats.

The elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly was held on February 16. Counting of votes began today at 8 am.

As per latest updates, Chief Minister Manik Saha won from the Town Bordowali seat. TIPRA Motha candidate Brishaketu Debbarma won from Simna (ST) constituency securing 22,164 votes. Debbarma was former IPFT MLA. BJP candidate Abhishek Debroy won the Matarbari seat in Tripura.

The BJP formed its government in the northeastern state for the first time in 2018. BJP ended the 25-year rule of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). BJP won 36 of the 60 Assembly seats in Tripura in 2018.