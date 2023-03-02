Suzuki launches OBD2-A and E20 compliant scooter range in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the OBD2-A and E20 compliant range of scooters in the markets. The range include Suzuki Access 125, Suzuki Avenis and Suzuki Burgman Street. The E20 compliant vehicles can run on the petrol having an ethanol blend of upto 20%.

The scooter range also comes with OBD2-A norms. These scooters are the first offering from Suzuki to comply with OBD2-A norms. On-board Diagnostics (OBD2-A) helps in detecting system failures and illuminates the console lights to indicate the rider in case of any faults in the vehicle system.

Suzuki Avenis also gets new colours- Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue while Suzuki Burgman Street can now also be availed in a Pearl Matte Shadow Green colour.

Below is the variant-wise price of OBD-A and E20 compliant range of Suzuki scooters in India:

SCOOTER EX-SHOWROOM, DELHI PRICE

Suzuki Access 125 Standard Edition Drum Brake Variant – Rs 79,400 & Disc Brake Variant – Rs 83,100

Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition Rs 84,800

Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition Rs 89,500

Suzuki Avenis Rs 92,000

Suzuki Avenis Race Edition Rs 92,300

Suzuki Burgman Street Rs 93,000

Suzuki Burgman Street Ride Connect Edition Rs 97,000