Trailer release of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ web series ‘Citadel’ postponed due to the train collision in Greece

The much-anticipated online series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, won’t have its first trailer available for a little while. The international spy series, which was created by the Russo Brothers, also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

The release date of the trailer was originally set for March 2, however it was postponed. The sad events in Greece, where a passenger train and a freight train crashed on March 1, led the creators to decide to delay the trailer’s release date. The catastrophe resulted in 38 fatalities and several injuries.

‘Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday’s devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel,’ an official statement from the makers stated.

The show will premiere on Amazon on April 28 and prior to the release of the trailer, the show’s plot line hints at an action-packed spy-thriller that goes back and forth in time. Citadel is believed to take place (at least in part) on a train as suggested by the recently released first-look images of stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden that feature them in a luxury dining car.