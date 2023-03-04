7 accused given life sentences in Gurugram’s 2017 gang-rape and robbery case

Seven convicts were given life sentences by a court in Gurugram on Friday for the gang rape of two women and the factory robbery that occurred in Mandpura village in January 2017.

Rahul Bishnoi, an additional district and sessions judge, also assessed the prisoners a Rs 65,000 fine.

The inmates belonged to the Axel gang. They were identified as Dharmu, alias Hemant, Munna, Ayaan, Lucky, Lambu, Tulli, Vinay, Rajbir, Nahar, Naresh, Sandeep, Raka, and Sunil Kumar, alias Sagar.

Naveen, the eighth defendant in the case, was declared innocent for lack of proof.

The prosecution claims that on January 28, 2017, the thieves violated two women inside their home in the Pataudi neighborhood’s Mandpura village, which was next to a factory and a poultry farm.

Also, they committed a robbery while holding manufacturing workers at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.