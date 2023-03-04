Frozen watermelon juice recipes for summer evenings

Everybody enjoy watermelon in the summer since it is sweet and cooling. Several people even try watermelon diets in an effort to lose weight quickly. Most people prefer to eat watermelon after freezing it in the refrigerator. Studies suggest that cooling a watermelon may cause some of its valuable nutrients to be lost. In their research, the United States Department of Agriculture found that watermelon stored at ambient temperature contains more nutrients than watermelon stored in the refrigerator.

Everyone can eat watermelon because it doesn’t contain any fat. But, diabetic patients should only eat it on their physicians’ instruction. Neither salt nor cholesterol are found in watermelon. Around 2 cups (280 gm) of watermelon have a potassium content of 270 mg (8%), 21 gm of carbohydrate, and 1 gm of protein.

Check out this recipe made with watermelon.

Watermelon plum punch

Ingredients

5 almonds

Dried mint leaves

4 big watermelon slices (seeds removed)

8 ripe plums

¼ cup black tea

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

Preparation

Take the watermelon, plum, black tea, lemon juice, salt and sugar in a mixer jar

Blend well

Garnish with shaved almonds and dried mint leaf powder.