G20 members can deliver results to problems that most affected people suffer from, says Antony Blinken

In addition to what China and Russia do, G20 countries demonstrated during the summit in New Delhi that they can solve difficulties that the majority of those affected people face, according to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As a result of Moscow and Beijing’s disagreements over general viewpoints on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, no joint statement was released following the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting. However, the meeting’s outcome document did reflect agreements on topics like food and energy security, climate change, and several development issues, according to Business line.

‘So, I think what we’re witnessing here as I stated, is actually a first, which is an outcomes document,’ Blinken said, adding that only Russia and China hold them out.

The US secretary also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his suggestion to not allow issues that they cannot resolve together to come in the way of those that they can, indicating towards Moscow and Beijing.

Blinken recently had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of G20, where he asked Russia to reverse its decision and return to implementing the New START, which places limits on the nuclear arsenals of the US and Russian Federation. He also urged Moscow to withdraw from Ukraine.