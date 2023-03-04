K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook grooves to the Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’

The Oscar-nominated song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was recently heard by K-pop superstar and BTS member Jungkook, who has millions of admirers in India. This was done during a live streaming session on Weverse.

The song, which featured NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in the original music video, has been receiving well-deserved praise during the award season. This year, the song has already received a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe. The song will face up against Lady Gaga and Rihanna’s songs at the forthcoming Oscars event.

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran playing significant roles, RRR is set in the 1920s. The film tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and their fight against the British Raj.

The film once again released in theatres across the United States on Friday. The RRR team received a grand welcome at the film’s LA screening ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.

Sharing pictures from the screening, Ram Charan wrote, ‘What an overwhelmingly happy response to the screening of #RRR at the Ace Hotel! Receiving a standing ovation from you all will be etched in my memory forever!! Thank you all so much.’