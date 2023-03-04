Kerala CPI leader detained for molesting a minor girl

A CPI leader was detained by Alappuzha police in Kerala after a 14-year-old girl accused him of molestation. Satheesan, a member of the Cherthala South unit committee and a former Kurppamkulangara local secretary, is the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).

The girl, who is from a scheduled caste community, reportedly described her ordeal at a therapy session that was held at the school, says the police. The girl’s family and Satheesan both knew one another. Satheesan serves as the SC Community Cooperative Society’s president.

The CPI leader allegedly repeatedly abused her, according to the lawsuit. Satheesan was detained by Arthungal police, who also brought him before the court and produced him.