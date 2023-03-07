Janhvi Kapoor enters the South cinema world with Jr. NTR

In the upcoming pan-Indian film directed by Koratala Siva, actor Janhvi Kapoor will appear alongside ‘RRR’ star Jr. NTR, the producers announced on Monday.

On April 5, 2024, the as-yet-untitled film—first Kapoor’s venture into south Indian cinema—is expected to hit theatres.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is ‘all set to sail the boat and become the calm in the storm from the violent universe of ‘NTR 30′,’ says the press release.

On her official Instagram page, the actor, who turned 26 on Monday, officially announced the news.

‘Finally, it’s happening. eager to embark on our voyage with my favourite @jrntr,’ She composed.

The movie, which will be produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts, is Jr. NTR’s 30th endeavour.

Together with R Rathnavelu as the film’s cinematographer, Sabu Cyril as the art director, and Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose the soundtrack.

Kapoor’s most recent appearance was in ‘Mili,’ the authorised Hindi translation of ‘Helen,’ a Malayalam movie.