Emirates Draw announces changes, scraps order of winning numbers

Dubai: Emirates draw in the UAE has announced change to its draw MEGA7. The draw has decided to remove the restrictions on orders or winning numbers to simplify process of winning. Now a participant can win the jackpot by matching the 7 digits in any order.

The new changes give participants better chances to win Dh7 by matching 3 out of 7 numbers, Dh50 by matching 4 out of 7 and Dh1,000 by matching 5 out of 7. Players who match 6 out of 7 numbers will share a prize of Dh250,000. Meanwhile, the Grand Prize of Dh100 million can be won by matching all seven numbers in any order. The grand prize given by Emirates Draw is the largest in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Players can select their 7 numbers between 7 and 37 compared to the previous 70 choices. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.