‘CPM stands for gender equity’: MV Govindan says controversies targets at his rally

In response to the claims that his comments on how women should dress were sexist, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) state secretary MV Govindan said on Thursday that the CPM has always supported gender equality.

‘We are not bothered by how ladies dress. The Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha (People’s Resistance Rally) is the target of this attack. Some organisations are simply cherry-picking quotes from my speech to stir up controversies,’ he claimed.

LDF convener EP Jayarajan made a statement about how women protesters were dressed in public, and CPM state secretary MV Govindan afterwards seconded it.

In his remarks at a public event on Tuesday, Jayarajan said that Youth Congress women members were sending out black flag protests against the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan while posing as men.

Young women with short hair waving black fabric at the chief minister were described by Jayarajan as wearing trousers and tees.

When questioned about his coworker’s sexist remark, MV Govindan laughed. Govindan smiled and remarked, ‘He (Jayarajan) only pointed out that the police could not identify them. He was talking about how to tell a female from a boy if she has boyish features, boyish clothing, and boyish hairstyles.’