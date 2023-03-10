Authorities in UAE approves new fee increase for private schools for next academic year

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai has approved new fee increase for private schools for next academic year. As per the new decision issued by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai, private schools in Dubai will be eligible for a 3%increase in tuition fees for the 2023-24 academic year.

The approved fee increase takes into account the economic situation of the emirate, as well as the operational costs of running a private school while maintaining the quality of education.

‘The School Fees Framework emphasises the quality of education offered by schools as the foundation for any adjustments allowed in school fees. The framework also provides transparency for families and offers them a choice of schools that match their financial and academic requirements,’ said Mohammed Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Permits and Compliance Sector at KHDA .

As per the authority, the schools that improve their rating in the most recent inspections by the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau will be eligible to increase their fees according to the methodology outlined in the School Fees Framework. Under the School Fees Framework, private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be eligible to increase their fees by 3%. Schools dropping in the annual ratings will not be eligible for any fee increase.