Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains to be operated today. These trains were cancelled due to weather, maintenance and operational reasons. Every week, the railway department carries out engineering works for infrastructure upkeep and safety concerns.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Up Train:

31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31437 (Naihati), 31439 (Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31111 (Katwa), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel).

Down Train:

31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta), 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel).

Cancellation of Mail/Express/Passenger Trains on March 10, 2023

UP: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat).

Down: 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah), 13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).

Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn at 09.05 hrs o­n 10.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs on 10.03.2023 will be fully cancelled.

4 steps to confirm if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement