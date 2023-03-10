Nagpur police issue order prohibiting beggars from gathering at places like traffic junctions and footpaths

In response to an increase in complaints of harassment of drivers and pedestrians, the Nagpur police on March 8 issued an order banning beggars from congregating throughout the city in locations such as traffic crossroads, walkways, traffic islands, and dividers.

The order was issued in accordance with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits groups of four or more individuals from congregating in a certain location.

The limits will be in force from March 9 until April 30 ‘unless rescinded earlier by the issuing authority,’ according to the order made by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

In addition to the hardship that drivers and pedestrians experienced, officials said there were complaints of beggars impeding traffic and creating a public nuisance.

Objections, if any, in respect of this order may be emailed to [email protected] or submitted at the Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur, said the department.

Objections shall be duly considered, and necessary modifications, if required, shall be made, said the order.