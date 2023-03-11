H3N2 virus causes significant medical issues as it changes its pattern unexpectedly in six months

According to experts, as concern over the virus has increased, it is causing serious medical problems, particularly severe lung infections, and that it ‘has changed its pattern suddenly in just six months,’ as reported by the Mint.

Senior Consultant Dr. Dhiren Gupta at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi remarked ‘The viral pattern has changed dramatically and unexpectedly over the last six months. Typically, we anticipate that influenza will be the most common infection to result in hospitalisation. The H3N2 genotype of the influenza A virus has caused several respiratory tract infections this time around,’ as reported by the news service ANI.

Dr Gupta further pointed out, it is leading to severe pulmonary infections.

‘Another observation- type B influenza, past two months leading to 5 PICU admission, has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation,’ he added.