Private schools in Dubai allowed to hike tuition fees up to 6%

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has approved the proposal to increase tuition fees in private schools. As per the decision, some private schools in Dubai can increase tuition fees up to 6% in the 2023-24 academic year.

The hike in fees comes into effect from the next school year. The fees for Dubai schools have remained unchanged for the last three years due to the pandemic.

The rate by which schools can increase their fees is linked to each school’s most recent inspection rating from the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau. Under the School Fees Framework, private schools that maintain the same inspection rating will be eligible to increase their fees by 3%. Schools that move up from ‘Very weak to weak’, ‘Weak to Acceptable’ and ‘Acceptable to good’ can increase their fees by 3X2 which is 6%. Schools that improved their rating from ‘Good to Very Good’ can increase their tuition fees by 3X1.75 which is 5.25%. Schools that have ratings going up from ‘Very Good to Outstanding’ can increase fees by 3X1.5 which is 4.5%. Schools dropping in the annual ratings will not be eligible for any fee increase.

This framework is applicable to all private schools in Dubai that have completed 3 years of operation.