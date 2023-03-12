Madhuri Dixit’s mother passes away

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene’s mother Snehlata Dixit has died today at her Mumbai residence. She was 91 years old. The cause of her death is yet to be determined.

Snehalata Dixit’s last rites will be held at the Worli crematorium today at around 3:00 pm. ‘Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation is at 3pm today at Vaikunth Dham, Dr E Moses Road, (opp Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018,’ From Madhuri and Shriram a statement released by Madhuri and her husband-doctor Sriram Nene said.