The 118-kilometer Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is inaugurated by PM Modi

In Maddur on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the 118 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. According to officials, it will cut the distance between the two cities’ travel times in half, from three hours to only 75 minutes.

The officials informed that, the NH-275 segment between Bengaluru, Nidaghatta, and Mysuru was six-laned as part of the 8,480 crore project, which will spur socioeconomic growth in the area.

The Prime Minister also laid the cornerstone for the four-lane motorway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar.

The project, which spans 92 kilometres, would be developed for about 4130 crores. According to officials, the project will significantly improve connection between Kushalnagar in the Kodagu district and Bengaluru, the state capital, and will cut travel time from five hours to roughly two.

The ruling BJP is concentrating on winning a significant number of seats in Old Mysuru region, where it is traditionally weak, so earlier on Sunday, Modi held a massive road show in the district headquarters city of Mandya, waving at a large number of enthusiastic crowd who had lined up on both sides of the route.