‘The Dandi March would be remembered as a determined struggle against injustice’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who participated in the historic ‘Dandi March’ on the occasion of its anniversary on Sunday and said it will be remembered as a determined fight against many types of injustice.

The 1930 Dandi March, also known as the Salt Satyagraha March, was a pivotal moment in India’s history of freedom fight.

Gandhi-led ‘satyagrahis’ marched from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram to the coastal village of Dandi from March 12 to April 5, 1930, in defiance of the British government’s Salt Law. They made salt out of seawater during this time.

‘I honour Bapu and everyone who participated in the Dandi March. This was a significant occasion in the history of our country’ stated PM Modi in a tweet.

He went on to say that it would be remembered as a steadfast battle against various types of injustice.