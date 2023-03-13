Suresh Gopi predicts that ‘Narendran will win Kerala’ and reiterates that he ‘will take Thrissur’

Suresh Gopi, an actor and politician, declared his candidature for the 2024 General Elections and stated that he was prepared to run from Thrissur once more or even from Kannur, a historic stronghold for the Left.

Gopi made his announcement in his distinctive cinematic style, utilising the Malayalam campaign catchphrase, ‘Thrissur njan ingu edukuva’ (I’m seizing Thrissur), which became the target of internet trolls when he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

‘I pleaded with the people of Thrissur in 2019 to give me Thrissur because I need it or I would take Thrissur (Thrissur enik venam, ningal enik Thrissur tharanam, Thrissur njan ingu edukkuva). Once more, I humbly ask that if you grant me Thrissur, I’ll accept,’ Suresh Gopi said on Sunday during a speech.

The Rajya Sabha nominee, a national award-winning actor, is well-known for his charitable endeavours.

The other day, CPM state secretary MV Govindan declared that Suresh Gopi won’t win in Thrissur even if he camped in the area for the entire year and that the BJP was using charity to acquire votes.

‘Govinda, stop telling lies,’ Gopi remarked. ‘If a Narendran (sic) from up north has looked down south and stated he will take Kerala, he will do it,’ Gopi remarked, alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.