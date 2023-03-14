Acid attack in Kannur; woman injured

At Thaliparamba in Kannur, a woman was severely hurt by an acid attack on Monday.

K Sahida, a 39-year-old Koovode resident and victim, works for the Munsiff court. At 5.30 p.m., the incident took place at News Junction on Market Road. Sahida has been admitted to a private hospital in this city after sustaining severe burns.

The culprit was captured by locals and turned over to the police. The motive behind the attack is yet unknown.

The attack also injured newspaper vendor Jabbar and court staffer Praveen Thomas.

Further information is awaited.