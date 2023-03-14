Indians top the list of foreign nationals arrested in Nepal for various criminal activities this year alone

According to a report by the Kathmandu Post using Nepal police data, Indians made up the majority of foreign nationals detained in Nepal for ‘various illegal actions’ this fiscal year alone.

In FY 2022–2023, the police detained over 25 Indian citizens, followed by 22 Chinese nationals, out of the 92 foreigners charged from at least 20 nations.

According to the report, which included statements from officials, although Indian citizens are comparable to Chinese ones in terms of their involvement in crime, the former frequently avoid arrest because of the open border and ‘taking advantage of linguistic and cultural similarities,’ according to a Nepalese media outlet.

Furthermore, the report citing Nepal’s police data also said that customs evasion was the ‘most common crime’ as among the 27 Indians arrested in the country, at least 13 were charged with customs evasion, while five others were charged with dealing in counterfeit currency.

Some of the other crimes Indian citizens in Nepal were charged with included dealing contraband drugs, kidnapping, forgery, and so on.