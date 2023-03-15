Drunk and drive: Three KSRTC drivers suspended

For drunk and drive, three KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus drivers have had their licences suspended.

Two other employees, including one who showed up for work drunk, were also disciplined. A colleague who was beaten by an assistant transport officer has also been suspended.

A KSRTC driver was arrested for drunk driving on February 13 after the Tripunithura Hill Palace Police conducted a vehicle check.

Three drivers—CR Joshy (Vaikom), Lijo C. John (Thodupuzha), and V. Rajesh Kumar—have been suspended as a result of the investigation that was sparked by that (Mallappally).