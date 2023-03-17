Including these nutrients in diet will reduce menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during your period. They’re some of the most common, annoying parts of period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery.

According to experts, this issue can be reduced by changes in diet. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, ensuring adequate intake of certain nutrients can help you reduce period cramps significantly.

According to the nutritionist, magnesium is an important nutrient that can help ease period cramps. So include pumpkin seeds, amaranth leaves, bajra, lentils, almonds, soybean, raisins, pumpkin leaves, and dates in your diet.

Another nutrient which can be effective in reducing menstrual cramps is omega-3. You can get nutrients from foods such as olive oil, walnuts, flax seeds, and chia seeds.

Vitamin E: This can help you manage the uneasiness every month. Vegetables such as okra and spinach, sunflower seeds, walnuts, almonds, pistachio, flax seeds, bajra and mango are rich in Vitamin E.