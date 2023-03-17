KSRTC distributed the second installment of February’s salary

Thousands of employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have received the second installment of their February salaries. As the Corporation took out Rs 12 crore from its daily receipts and used another Rs 30 crore loan provided by the State Finance Department, the issue surrounding the partial payment was resolved.

On February 5, a day after the Finance Department delivered Rs 30 crore, the first installment of the wage was paid. To cover its monthly salary needs, the Corporation needs an amount of Rs 84 crore. Of this, Rs 70 crore is paid to the employees as wage, and the remaining sum will be used to cover their insurance premiums and other relevant costs.

Although all of the employee unions have expressed their opposition to splitting up monthly compensation into two payments, the management insists that it has no other choice.