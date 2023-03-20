Non-exercisers might use these supplements to keep a healthy diet

To maintain total health and wellbeing, one must follow a balanced diet. Every day, we must include the necessary amount of protein in our diet. Those who exercise frequently eat more protein than those who don’t, but taking various protein-rich supplements can help people who don’t exercise keep a balanced diet.

1) Protein powders: Consuming protein supplements through protein powders is one of the most common methods. To make a shake that is high in protein, combine these powders with water or milk. Whey, casein, soy, and pea protein powders are just a few of the many varieties of protein powders that are offered. Because it is easily absorbed by the body and includes all nine essential amino acids.

2) Protein bars: Consuming protein supplements in the form of protein bars is also quite practical. They make a fantastic between-meal snack or post-workout snack because they are portable. Whey, casein, soy, and pea protein are just a few of the proteins that may be found in protein bars, which come in a wide range of flavours.

3) Protien-enriched food: A variety of foods, including cereal, pasta, and bread, can be enhanced with protein. These items are a fantastic method to increase your diet’s protein intake without using a protein supplement.

4) Greek yoghurt: Greek yoghurt is a great protein source and is simple to include in a healthy diet. One cup of plain Greek yoghurt has roughly 23 grammes of protein. Greek yoghurt can be used as a foundation for dips and sauces, combined with fruit or cereals, or consumed on its own.

5) Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese is another high-protein item that can be either alone or combined with other foods. 28 grams of protein are present in one cup of cottage cheese. It can be eaten as a snack, added to salads or pasta dishes, or used as a base for dips and spreads.