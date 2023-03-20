Scan the QR code on the tomb of the late Iwin to revisit your memories of him

Iwin Francis was a multidimensional genius who shown excellence in decoding, computer programming, photography, and academics. He is also skilled at playing the keyboard, guitar, and drums. But his early, unexpected death has left his family inconsolable.

Iwin, who passed away at the age of 26, was the son of Leena, the principal of the Indian School in Al Seeb, northwest of Muscat, and Francis of Vattakuzhy, Kuriachira, Thrissur, who worked for the Saud Bahwan Group in Oman.

Iwin’s family has added a QR code to his tomb in the St. Joseph Church cemetery at Kuriachira as they grieve and remember their loved one.

Iwin virtually comes to life with uplifting tunes and movies with just a quick scan. His sister, the Oman-based architect Evlin, designed this building.

By piecing together all the significant events in her brother’s life and adding a foreword with the phrase ‘A Jack of all Trades,’ Evlin constructed a webpage in memory of him.

Iwin, who was practising after earning a medical degree, passed away on December 22, 2021, while playing badminton on the shuttle court.