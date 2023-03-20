Sexual abuse against patient; Kozhikode MCH employee arrested

A Kozhikode Medical College Hospital employee was detained by the police on Monday for sexually assaulting a female patient there following surgery.

AC K Sudarshan and Inspector ML Bennynal apprehended Saseendran, a 55-year-old inhabitant of Mayyannur. The defendant asserted that on Monday morning he arrived back in the city following a vacation.

On Saturday, Saseendran, a hospital employee, attacked a female patient who was having surgery. The incident happened when the patient was moved from the primary operating room to the women’s surgical ICU following the procedure.

After the surgery, the woman, who was only partially aware, informed her family about what had happened. This led to the filing of a police report.

The hospital administration had also gathered information on the incident following a complaint from the ICU nurse. Information on the employee was obtained by the police from the medical college hospital.

Veena George, the minister of health, has instructed the director of medical education to look into the complaint right away and take the appropriate measures.