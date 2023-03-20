The Bengaluru Auto Drivers Unions’ Federation calls for a one-day strike

Thousands of autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru, India have gone on strike to protest against the entry of bike taxi aggregators into the market. The strike has led to a disruption of public transport in the city.

The drivers have demanded that the Karnataka government take action against bike taxi aggregators, which they say are operating illegally and taking away their livelihoods. They have also demanded a ban on bike taxis and the withdrawal of permits already issued to bike taxi companies.

The strike has affected people who rely on autorickshaws for daily commute, as many drivers have refused to ply their vehicles. Passengers have been stranded on the streets, with long queues seen at bus stops and metro stations.

Bike taxi aggregators have been gaining popularity in Bengaluru in recent years, with companies such as Rapido and Bounce offering affordable and convenient services. However, autorickshaw drivers argue that bike taxis are unregulated and pose a safety risk to passengers. They also say that bike taxi aggregators have been operating without proper licenses, flouting government regulations.

The Karnataka government has attempted to regulate bike taxis by issuing permits and setting fares, but the autorickshaw drivers claim that this move has only made the situation worse for them. The drivers have also accused the government of not taking their concerns seriously and have threatened to continue their strike until their demands are met.