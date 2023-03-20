Unsuitable for a communist! Kollam CPI on CM’s overzealous security

When criticising Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government, the CPI branch in Kollam district does not hold back. The state government came under fire the other day during a district council meeting of the left party.

The council criticised the disproportionate protection provided to Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of Kerala, while he is travelling.

Employing an excessive number of escort vehicles for the CM is extravagant and raises suspicions of dictatorial inclinations. The CPI district council commented that such behaviour is unbecoming of a communist.

Backdoor appointments and extravagance, according to the meeting, have become the characteristics of the Pinarayi Vijayan administration. In the fields of fishing, education, and health, backdoor appointments are commonplace.

The Kollam cashew workers are now in danger of going hungry thanks to this government. The MP N K Premachandran cares more about the cashew workers than the communist authorities. According to statements made at the gathering, Premachandran enjoys the support of cashew workers more than communist leaders do.

Premachandran, who sits in the Lok Sabha as the representative for Kollam, is a member of the oppositional United Democratic Front.

The Youth Commission Chairman, Chintha Jerome, was also criticised at the conference for asking for a salary of more than Rs 1 lakh.

The conference was attended by K R Chandramohanan, Minister J Chinchu Rani, R Rajendran, K Raju, and R Lathadevi from the state council.