Internet services will restart in Punjab

The suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Amritsar’s Ajnala sub-division, and a few localities in Mohali was extended by the Punjab government on Tuesday till Thursday noon. According to a directive from the department of home affairs and justice, the barriers will be removed from the rest of the state starting at midday on Tuesday. It clarified that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the state should start functioning normally from 12 noon on March 21. As the state’s police force launched a significant operation against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his group Waris Punjab De, the Punjab government on Saturday put restrictions on mobile internet and SMS services.

It is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 21 (12.00 hours) to March 23 (12.00 hours), only in the districts Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, sub-division Ajnala in Amritsar. In the interest of public safety, to avoid any incitement to violence, and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order, areas near YPS chowk and airport road, both in SAS Nagar, were recently ordered to be closed.