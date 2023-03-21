New poster of ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ released

Thiruvananthapuram: New poster of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathyum’ was released. The film directed by noted Malayalam filmmaker East Coast Vijayan will be released worldwide on March 31, 2023. The film got a clean ‘U’ certificate from the Censor Board.

The film starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Anusree and Bengali actress Mokksha in the lead roles is bankrolled by East Coast Communications. The film penned by KV Anil revolves around the unexpected events that happens in the life of a thief named ‘Mathappan’.

Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, Mala Parvathy and many other renowned actors are also playing lead roles in the film.

Ranjin Raj has composed music for the lyrics written by Santhosh Varma. Cinematography is handled by Ratheesh Ram. John Kutty is the editor of the film. Art direction is handled by Rajeev Kovilakam. Sound design is done by Sachin Sudhakaran and costume designer is Dhanya Balakrishnan.