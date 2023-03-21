Screening of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cancelled due to technical reasons in Hong Kong

The screening of the movie ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has been cancelled in Hong Kong. The movie is a satirical take on the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and has been banned in China.

The cancellation of the movie’s screening in Hong Kong comes amidst growing concerns over censorship and freedom of expression in the city. Hong Kong has a long history of protecting freedom of speech, but recent developments have led to fears that this may be under threat.

The movie’s director, Oliver Stone, has criticized the decision to cancel the screening, calling it an attack on freedom of expression. He has also expressed concern about the implications for the film industry in Hong Kong and beyond.

The cancellation of the screening is the latest example of censorship in Hong Kong, which has seen a number of books, films, and other forms of media banned or restricted in recent years. The move has been met with criticism from many who see it as a violation of basic human rights.

In conclusion, the screening of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has been cancelled in Hong Kong, leading to concerns about censorship and freedom of expression in the city. The decision has been met with criticism from many who see it as a threat to basic human rights.